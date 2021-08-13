A two-year-old boy from Broadlands, Bridgend, died a day after police found him with critical injuries and rushed him to a hospital on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call to the Broadlands area shortly before 8:00 p.m. to reports of the child's critical condition. They attended to the scene and found that the boy needed further medical care so they rushed him to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Details about the severity of the boy's injuries remain private. But a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they received reports of a "medical emergency" at 7:47 p.m. They immediately "responded with multiple resources including an emergency ambulance and a rapid response vehicle. They also brought their "hazardous area response team and emergency medical retrieval and transfer service."

Bridgend: Murder probe launched as boy, 2, dies https://t.co/pgD8ZAmujA pic.twitter.com/qOV7BVmZRN — Monarch Music Media (@MonarchMusicMed) August 13, 2021

Sadly, the young boy succumbed to his fatal injuries on Thursday afternoon while in the hospital. A police spokesperson has now opened a murder investigation into his death after authorities arrested a 31-year-old woman for suspicion of murder. Details about the identity of the young boy and the suspect remain private. The police confirmed that the woman "remains in police custody."

"I understand this incident will have caused concerns in the local community, but I must stress we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time," Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said in a statement published by Wales Online.

"The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and I would appeal to people to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned," he added.

South Wales Police detectives reportedly conducted house-to-house interviews in Broadlands on Thursday afternoon. According to the BBC, forensic teams have also been deployed to the scene to help with the ongoing investigation.

The tragedy has certainly rattled locals in the quiet residential area. One resident said the entire community is in shock. She recalled seeing an ambulance on Wednesday night as well as several police cars parked in the neighbourhood. It is likely that the police presence in the area will continue as the investigation into the two-year-old boy's death continues.