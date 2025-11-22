A community in Şanlıurfa's Bozova district has been left shaken after the shocking death of 15-year-old apprentice Muhammed Kendirci, whose life ended in circumstances described by Turkish authorities as inhumane and deeply disturbing. The teen, who had only begun building a future through his apprenticeship at a local carpenter's workshop, died following a violent act allegedly committed by two older co-workers.

A Horrific Incident Inside a Workshop

According to local reports, Muhammed had been working quietly in the carpenter's shop when he was suddenly restrained by his journeyman, Habip Aksoy, and another man believed to be a friend of Aksoy. The pair allegedly tied the young apprentice's hands before subjecting him to a brutal and incomprehensible assault: they aimed a high-pressure air compressor at his anus and released a force strong enough to cause catastrophic internal injuries.

Authorities say the assault appears to have been carried out deliberately and with full awareness of its potential harm. The incident immediately left Muhammed in severe pain, and he was rushed to hospital as his condition rapidly deteriorated. Doctors later confirmed that the internal damage caused by the pressure blast was extensive, affecting multiple organs.

Five Days of Struggle Before His Death

Muhammed was treated in hospital for five days, undergoing intensive care as specialist teams fought to stabilise him. Despite efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries, with medical staff describing the damage as 'irreversible'. His death triggered widespread outrage, not only in Şanlıurfa but across Türkiye, as the brutality of the assault became public knowledge.

Local residents, many of whom knew the Kendirci family, expressed anger and disbelief that such violence could occur in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment for young apprentices. Social media platforms also saw a surge of calls for justice, with many demanding severe punishment for those responsible.

Public Outrage Over Media 'Sanitising' the Violence

As details of the assault circulated online, social media users voiced strong criticism towards international outlets that initially described the incident as a 'prank'. Many argued that such phrasing minimised the brutality of the attack and disrespected the suffering Muhammed endured.

One user wrote, 'That's a rape, not a prank', urging media organisations to accurately portray the severity of the crime.

Another criticised the reluctance of some outlets to label the case as murder, pointing out that those working in a woodworking shop would have been fully aware of the lethal danger posed by high-pressure air compressors. 'This wasn't a prank. It was assault, torture and murder.'

Another user wrote, 'He died in agony and terror', expressing horror at the extent of Muhammed's injuries and condemning any attempt to soften the narrative surrounding his death. These reactions reflect a growing frustration with what many perceive as the sanitisation of violence in coverage involving minors and workplace abuse.

Thats a rape not a prank. https://t.co/prBTwJ5zOm — Jan☭🇵🇸 (@GodandtheBear) November 20, 2025

And his INTESTINES EXPLODED. THATS HOW THIS FUCKING CHILD DIED. HE DIED IN AGONY AND TERROR, THIS SHIT WAS NOT A PRANK — ✨Inkstar-Illustrates✨ Commissions Open✨ (@Ink_Illustrates) November 21, 2025

this wasn't a PRANK. it was ass*ult, t0rture and mrder. media needs to stop sanitizing violence like this — Tory 🫶 (@itzcutietory) November 21, 2025

Community Grief

The Kendirci family has not made extensive public statements, but relatives described Muhammed as a respectful, soft-spoken boy who dreamed of becoming a skilled craftsman. His parents, still in deep grief, have urged authorities to ensure that no other child experiences what their son endured.

Local leaders have echoed the call, urging the government to increase inspection of workplaces employing minors and enforce stricter penalties for those who allow or participate in abuse.