Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are amicably co-parenting their six children- Maddox Chivan (18), Pax Thien (16), Zahara Marley (15), Shiloh (14), Knox Leon (11), and Vivienne Marcheline (11) after their split. However, a recent report claims that the former couple had to attend several family therapy sessions to reach this stage.

A source has claimed to People magazine that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a much better place and are being able to amicably co-parent after going to "a lot of family therapy."

"They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again. Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie," the source said about the couple who called it quits in September 2016 after two years of marriage and over a decade of being together.

"It's taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point," the source added about Pitt and Jolie who were legally declared single last year as their divorce proceedings and custody battle continued for years before they decided to co-parent.

The insider revealed now that things are cordial between the former couple, their younger children go back and forth between their houses, and their father also loves having them over at his home. "Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier," the source said.

The report comes weeks after Pitt was seen leaving his ex-wife's home on his motorcycle, marking the first time he was pictured at the Los Angeles mansion since they split. A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that this wasn't the first time the former couple spent time together at her home.

Pitt and Jolie fell in love in 2004 while shooting for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," when the "Ad Astra" actor was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The pair started dating after the Oscar-winner's split from the "Friends" alum in 2005 and went on to have six children together, three of them internationally adopted.