Brad Pitt is "living his best life" in Los Angeles amid his ongoing court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, a new report claimed.

An unnamed source told PEOPLE that Pitt gets back into the dating scene when he is not running his winery in France or producing and starring in films such as "Bullet Train." The insider said, "He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with. He's dating but is not in a serious relationship."

It added that Pitt also ensures he gets to spend quality time with his kids. Though the "Ad Astra" star and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, they share six children – Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Maddox, Knox and Vivienne.

Of Brad Pitt, the same tipster shared, "Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them." It furthered, "Brad has his movies, he has [Château Miraval] and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."

Among these "circumstances" include the ongoing court clash between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over Chateau Miraval, the French winery and estate the former couple acquired in 2008. The "By the Sea" actor is fighting against his ex-ladylove's decision to sell her company shares to a "stranger."

Brad Pitt filed a claim in June, accusing Angelina Jolie of "sought to inflict harm" after the ex-pair agreed to never sell their shares in the vineyard without informing the other first. In the filing, the "Allied" star's team wrote, "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights."

However, the legal team of Angelina Jolie suggested this is a "false narrative." An anonymous informant told PEOPLE, "After the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business."

The same insider added, "After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing the business will be inherited by their children, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry.... It's unfortunate that after she properly and legally exited the business, Mr. Pitt is entangling her in multiple lawsuits."

Brad Pitt was previously rumoured to be dating musician Lykke Li. In 2020, PageSix confirmed that the former lover of Angelina Jolie dated Nicole Poturalski.