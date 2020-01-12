Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston bring out the best in each other. So, is there a chance of the former couple to get back together? Both are single.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have split from their former spouses. The latter split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 and the "Friends" alum split from her husband Justin Theroux in September 2018.

Aniston and Pitt ended their marriage 15 years ago. According to sources, their families would certainly welcome a rematch, Mirror reports. Hollywood film producer and CEO of global matchmaking firm Kelleher International, Amber Kelleher Andrews said: "All of Hollywood is secretly rooting for them... they just seem to bring out the best in each other." She is also credited by US media as Aniston's former matchmaker.

The matchmaker claims friends of Aniston's think it "is inevitable". "At the end of the day it's all about chemistry and those two, Brad and Jen, they have it in spades.

"Both families and friends are rooting for them on the sidelines. It's no secret that Brad's family, salt-of-the-earth types from Missouri, absolutely love Jennifer.

"And Jen's group, though they were angry with the way Brad ended the relationship, can now see how much he's grown and evolved for the better. No one can deny he's a better man in every possible way. Everyone wants what's best for them and really want to see them happy," Kelleher Andrews said.

Pitt and Aniston joking and laughing together would have been almost unthinkable a couple of years ago. It all started when the actor was pictured sneaking into Aniston's 50th Birthday party in February. Pitt also was one of the few guests at her recent intimate Christmas gathering. He was first to arrive and second last to leave.

However, it was the Golden Globes appearances that pointed to them publicly saying: "I'll be there for you." Pitt was in form on the red carpet.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend," he teasingly told Entertainment Tonight. "The second most important reunion of her year," he added about about a rumoured "Friends" reunion.

At the award ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton, Pitt's table had been positioned next to Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Apple TV+ table for "The Morning Show".

"There is no longer any drama about bumping into each other or being seen close. They've come to this friendship after much time and gentle reconciliation. They were firm friends before their romance and are back to that place," said a member of Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which does that seating at the Golden Globes.

Interestingly, the former couple avoided the same awards dos for more than a decade. There were many raised eyebrows and speculations still whether the exes will get back together. They were reportedly spotted hugging and chatting at two Golden Globes after parties.

"Jen arrived after Brad. They looked happy," a fellow guest at the Netflix bash told E! News. Sources claim Aniston has supported her ex-husband during his ongoing divorce – and there had been friendly texts at significant points.