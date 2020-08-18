Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will come together for a live virtual table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" later this week to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the 90's classic flick.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will join several other A-list stars to celebrate the anniversary of the 1982 teen comedy, on Friday. The virtual table read titled, "Feelin' A-Live" will be hosted by actor-comedian Dane Cook. Sean Penn, who had his breakout role in the film as Jeff Spicoli, a perpetually stoned surfer dude, will also be taking part in the reading.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for two different nonprofit organisations: CORE, an organisation founded by Sean Penn which is providing emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the REFORM Alliance, which is centered around criminal justice reform. It will be live-streamed on Friday at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on CORE's Facebook and TikTok page.

The other stars who are joining the reading are Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, as well as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. According to a press release, the Livestream event is an "unrehearsed, anything-goes table read."

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High" was directed by Amy Heckerling in her directorial debut and written by Cameron Crowe adapted from his 1981 book of the same title. Crowe had gone undercover at Clairemont High School in San Diego to write the book.

The cast featured a number of then-unknown young actors, including Nicolas Cage, Phoebe Cates, Anthony Edwards, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Eric Stoltz, and Forest Whitaker. Over the years the film has obtained an iconic status.

The live virtual read will be the second time Pitt and Aniston will collaborate on a professional level. The former couple, who split in 2005 after five years of marriage, have never worked in a movie together.

The only time the-then golden couple of Hollywood appeared together was in the iconic American sitcom "Friends," when the "Ad Astra" actor appeared in a guest role in one of the episodes in the eighth season. In "The One with the Rumor," the ninth episode of the season, Pitt played Will Colbert, a high-school classmate of Aniston's character Rachel Green and her roommate Monica Geller. However, the then-married couple played enemies during the actor's iconic cameo in the Thanksgiving episode, as Will despised Rachel for how she treated him in school.