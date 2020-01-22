It's been 15 years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston parted ways, but a warm embrace between the duo has sent their fans into a meltdown, who are still waiting for the once power couple to get back together.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt "stole the thunder" at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, after pictures surfaced of them flashing loving smiles, hugging and then the actor holding Aniston's hand as she walks away.

Also went viral a video where Pitt swoons over Aniston, as she receives her award for the best actress for her role in "The Morning Show." Coincidence or may be planned by the producers, the 56-year-old actor went on the stage after the "Friends" alum to receive his own award in the best-supporting actor category for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." What followed was an overwhelming response from fans who rooted for the former couple to get together, despite the devastating circumstances under which they separated.

Pitt and Aniston go way back to 1998 when they first got together months after the "Ad Astra" actor's split from Gwyneth Paltrow. "Friends" was still on at the time, and he even made a guest appearance on the show as a member of "I hate Rachel club," while he was falling in love with the actress who played her.

The couple did get married, as the fans decided they were meant to be. However, the marriage was short-lived as they split after just five years, as rumours of Pitt falling in love with his then "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie filled the town.

"Brangelina" remained a thing for several years, as Pitt and Jolie went on to have six children together, adopting three of them internationally, and getting married in presence of all their kids. However, when the "Magnificant" actress filed for divorce from Pitt citing "irreconcilable differences" amid rumours that he might have cheated on her, Jennifer Aniston started trending on social media despite her being in a happy marriage with Justin Theroux back then.

Aniston's fan labelled it 'karma,' while GIFs of her "Friends" character Rachel Green saying her famous quote "Once a cheater, always a cheater" filled the internet. Months later, when the 50-year-old split from Theroux on cordial terms due to unknown reasons, fans began rooting for the possibility that Pitt and Aniston can now return to each other.

Meanwhile, the former couple resolved their differences, forgave the mistakes and became friends. As the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor started attending the parties hosted by Aniston, speculations of them getting back together filled the town.

However, fans wanting them to get back together must have been overwhelming for both the celebs, who have indirectly clarified on multiple occasions that they are not romantically interested in each other. After Aniston hosted Pitt at her Christmas party, a source told E! News: "The past is a long time in the past. They don't talk often but when they do it's very warm and positive. It's not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."