Brad Pitt's relationship with his eldest adopted son Maddox has been on the rocks since the infamous altercation on their private jet before his divorce with Angelina Jolie. The 56-year-old actor hasn't been able to get things on track with his eldest son Maddox.

The father-son duo are reported to have fallen out after an altercation that took place on their private jet in 2016. A source close to the Hollywood actor claimed that despite Brad Pitt's hope they could pick up where they had left off, resolving the issues has not been easy. The insider rather feels that things are still the same between the Oscar winning actor and the 18-year-old as four years ago.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the source claimed that the "relationship continues to be non-existent" between the father and son. Besides this, it is believed that Pitt and his son Pax, 16, have not yet mended their fractured relationship either.

According to reports in 2016, Pitt and his adopted son Maddox were involved in a mid-flight altercation. The infamous fight in the plane became the focal point for his multi-million dollar divorce and heated custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

As the fight took place while in the air, the FBI was summoned to investigate the incident, but the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor was cleared of any wrongdoing. The papers submitted in court for their $300million divorce concluded that their date of parting ways was September 15, just one day after the aeroplane landed in Los Angeles.

Angelina had originally been the sole parent for Maddox, adopting him in March 2002. Two years later, there were rumours that she was dating her co-star Pitt as they both featured in the box office hit "Mr & Mrs Smith". PThe actor officially adopted both Maddox and Zahara, Jolie's other adopted child, changing their last names to Jolie-Pitt.

Recently a source told People magazine that Pitt and Jolie are in a much better place and are being able to amicably co-parent after going to "a lot of family therapy."

The couple are also parents to Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.