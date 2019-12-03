Brad Pitt bared his soul when he sat down with veteran actor Anthony Hopkins at a hotel in Beverly Hills in October to have a discussion on their lives.

The two former co-stars opened up about the trouble in their lives, their struggle with alcoholism, and the beauty of embracing their mistakes, when they held the discussion for Interview magazine.

Brad Pitt who worked with Anthony Hopkins in 1994's western epic "Legends of the Fall," told the actor that he is "quite famously a not-crier" who has not cried in the past 20 years.

"I hadn't cried in, like, 20, years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved. Moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved," the 55-year-old told Hopkins.

Hopkins replied that Pitt would experience more emotional moments as he gets older. The 81-year-old told Pitt: "You'll find, as you get older, that you just want to weep. It's not even about grief. It's about the glory of life."

When "The Silence of the Lambs" star asked Pitt about reports of his struggle with alcohol, the latter said he saw drinking as a "disservice" to himself and an "escape," adding that it was necessary for him to "some degree." Hopkins shared his own struggles with alcoholism and confessed that he is not an "evangelist about it."

Pitt in an earlier interview with New York Times had revealed that he spent a year and a half at Alcoholics Anonymous after his much-publicised divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017, and added that he remains committed to sobriety ever since.

The "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor also spoke to Hopkins about "embracing" one's mistakes. Pitt said, "So you're embracing all your mistakes. You're saying, "Let's be our foibles, our embarrassment. There's beauty in that," to which Hopkins replied, "It's great."

The father-of-six continued: "I agree. I'm seeing that these days. I think we're living in a time where we're extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person."