Angelina Jolie would love to live overseas, but she cannot as ex-husband Brad Pitt will not allow her.

The actress said she will not be able to move abroad until her children are 18, as she will have to live where the father of her children chooses to live. Jolie was speaking to Harper's Bazaar after posing nude under a sheer white sheet for photographer Sølve Sundsbø for the December issue of the magazine.

"I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live," Jolie said. She spoke about her living situation after she was asked if she ever felt limited due to "unspoken societal limits."

The "Maleficent" actress split from Pitt in 2016 and their divorce has been finalised. However, the financial agreements are still being discussed. The couple had three biological children together- Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, while they also raised three adopted children- Maddox, Pax, and Zahara.

Angelina and Brad are both currently living in Los Angeles, which is also Jolie's birthplace. However, the actress has explored several countries over the years. She even built a home in the Cambodian jungle and became a Cambodian citizen, from where she also adopted her oldest son, Maddox Chivan. The actress revealed they had to remove nearly 50 landmines to make the place suitable for living.

"When you have a loud mind, as I do, you go to places that quiet you, and I find that in the desert, or in the jungle in Cambodia...It's a home and a headquarters for my foundation. There were physical challenges, though. We had to clear nearly 50 landmines before we could live there," the 44-year-old said.

However, the United Nations special envoy could not narrow down her favourite place among the ones she has toured, as she believes her favourite place will always be somewhere she has never been.

"My favorite place is somewhere I've never been. I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world—not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world. Next year we break ground on a home in Africa," Jolie said.