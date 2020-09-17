Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski took to Instagram to share a post amid the rumours about the tension between her boyfriend and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Breaking the silence, she sends out a message of "don't hate."

The 27-year-old model, who has been dating the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star took to her social media account to post a picture of herself with a meaningful caption. The model can be seen wearing an orange mini dress as she poses in a picturesque backdrop amid the trees.

"Happy people don't hate," with two heart emojis.

According to Daily Mail, the post comes a week after reports of escalating tension between Pitt and Jolie. As per the report, family therapy is no longer taking place as things begin to get tensed between the former couple.

Pitt and Poturalski are believed to have been reportedly "dating for the best part of a year." They were both spotted together attending Kanye West's opera Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019.

Pitt and Jolie were together for nearly a decade. The couple confirmed their relationship in the year 2006 and got married in 2014 after seven years of togetherness. However, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences.

As for Poturalski, she is married to a Berlin-based restaurateur Roland Mary, 68. It is said that the couple shares an open relationship. Poturalski's received enormous attention from her followers. As noted by Us Weekly, one of the users responded to the model's message with a question regarding her animosity towards Jolie.

"If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina," the person wrote. "Practice what you preach, girl."

To this, she responded saying: "Not hating [on] anyone."

"Louder for the people in the back...," another user wrote.

She responded with a comment that reads, "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."

It is noted that while the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars'" status has been restored to single, the couple is still working out on their divorce. The custody agreement of their six children remains pending.