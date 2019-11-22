"Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu has denied that Brenda Song was not allowed to audition for his film because of how she looks and the actress responded in kind.

Chu denied the actress' claim that she was not allowed to audition for the movie because she wasn't "Asian enough." In a tweet, the filmmaker shared how he feels after learning about Song's revelations in an interview. He said that she did not have to audition because he already knows who she is. He also confessed to being a fan of the actress.

??Nope. I love @BrendaSong and that sucks if anything of that nature was ever communicated. Itâ€™s gross actually. The fact is, obviously I know who she is and didnâ€™t need her to audition. Iâ€™m a fan of hers! ðŸ¤·ðŸ»â€â™‚ï¸Nothing more nothing less. Bums me out she thought it was anything but. — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) November 20, 2019

Song responded in kind to Chu's tweets and she even complimented the director for the success of "Crazy Rich Asians."

Thatâ€™s so very kind of you to say and Iâ€™m flattered that you even knew of me and didnâ€™t need me to audition. But if thatâ€™s the case, then it seems like you were only judging me on my previous work. And while Iâ€™m very proud of all the projects Iâ€™ve been apart of, Iâ€™ve never had a — Brenda Song (@BrendaSong) November 21, 2019

lot of opportunity to play or even audition very often for characters with depth and range. Thatâ€™s why I love to audition. Itâ€™s an opportunity to show I can do and be more. And I thought that was why CRA was made in the first place. To show that WE can do and be more. — Brenda Song (@BrendaSong) November 21, 2019

"Regardless, you all made a great movie, that is also opening so many doors for the Asian community in this industry. So thank you," Song concluded her replies to Chu.

The "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" star shared details about how she wanted to audition for "Crazy Rich Asians" because she was a fan of the books. She asked her team to book her an audition for any part but they came back to her with discouraging news.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I never got to read for Crazy Rich Asians, ever. Their reasoning behind that, what they said was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words. It broke my heart," Song told Teen Vogue, saying that the character she wanted to audition for was in her mid-20s and an Asian American.

"...And I can't even audition for it? I've auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you're not going to let me do it? You're going to fault me for having worked my whole life?' I was like, 'Where do I fit?'" she added.

The rejection disheartened her and prompted her to take time off. She returned to Los Angeles after traveling with a renewed mindset. She pushed herself to remain optimistic and be grateful for every job that she has done.

Interestingly, Korean-American Jamie Chung had the same experience as Song, when she asked to audition for "Crazy Rich Asians." She said she really wanted to get a role in the film but was told that they are looking for actors who are ethnically Chinese.