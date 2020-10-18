Brian Austin Green is reportedly cool with his estranged wife Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. He doesn't mind how quickly Fox's relationship with MGK is progressing.

"Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious. He is doing his own thing and there's no animosity," a source told exclusively to US Weekly.

The insider added that Brian Austin Green, 47, previously met the "Bloody Valentine" rapper, 30, and "it's not a 'thing' between them" now that he's dating Fox, 34.

"He is pleased that Megan is preoccupied and happy. He is socially dating and seeing different girls. He's not on that same page of being in a serious relationship right now, but he's totally cool with MGK, no question about it," the source said.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum confirmed his split from the "Transformers" actress in May, nearly 10 years after their marriage.

In June, the outlet reported that Fox moved on with her "Midnight in the Switchgrass" co-star. The pair has become serious about their relationship in the last few months, and showing off a lot of PDA.

In October, a source told the outlet that Green wasn't "devastated by their split anymore" and that he "doesn't care" that the new couple have been flaunting their relationship. "[He] is trying to focus on his own life and obviously dating a few other girls in public himself. He's not taking it personally," the insider added.

Green entered the dating scene and has had a few short-lived flings. He was linked to Courtney Stodden in June and then then Tina Louise later, whom he met on social media. The actor had no idea that Instagram was so much about dating until he "was single".

"All of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated. [The DMs] started flowing in instantly, no shame in their game at all," Green said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in August.

Green and Fox share three sons Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four. The actoralso shares son Kassius, 18, with his ex-Venessa Marcil.