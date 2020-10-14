Megan Fox has reportedly taken a huge step in her relationship with new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, whom she calls her "twin flame."

According to a report in People magazine, Megan Fox has introduced Machine Gun Kelly to her three children- sons Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three, whom she shares with estranged husband Brian Austin Green. A source claimed to the outlet that the "Transformer" actress felt ready for this step in their relationship as they are getting more serious and even planning a future together.

"He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious. They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together," the insider said.

The source added that Megan and MGK, who have been dating for around six months now, "spend as much time together as they can" and are "doing great."

The reported meeting comes just weeks after the musician, real name Colson Baker, admitted that he would be down to marry the 34-year-old actress. During an episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," host Howard Stern predicted that MGK will marry the mother-of-three with Pete Davidson as his best man, to which the 30-year-old replied: "Wow, that's cool. Yeah. Down with that."

The "Nerve" actor also confessed that for him it was love at first sight with the actress whom he first met on the set of their forthcoming film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Kelly explained: "After I made the big chunk of the album (Tickets to My Downfall), I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

The pair made their relationship public with a date night in June this year, just weeks after Green confirmed that he has separated with Megan after a decade of marriage. The date came around a month after Megan and MGK were spotted spending time together amid the coronavirus lockdown.