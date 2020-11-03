Vanessa Marcil seemed to side with Megan Fox amid the latter's difficult relationship with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She took to social media on Monday to share her support for the actress.

Marcil added the caption "#ImWithYouSister" in an Instagram post where she wrote "Like I said....The Truth always comes out in the end."

She did not exactly name the "Transformers" star in her cryptic message. But her post comes after Fox slammed her ex-husband for trying to paint her as the "absent mother" and he is the "dedicated dad" on his social media photos.

Fox called out Green after he shared a Halloween photo that included their youngest son, Journey River. She chastised him for trying to show on social media that he dedicates most of his time to the kids and she does not. The actress accused the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum of using their three kids to gain people's sympathy.

As for Marcil, this is not the first time she shared her support for Fox. She spoke about how she respects the actress following news of her split from Green and her new relationship with singer Machine Gun Keely.

"I actually have respect for how @meganfox is finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age," she said in an Instagram Story posted in September.

"I used to hide Kass from the public when he was young & never once spoke about our court case to Kass or publicly until Kass was grown & insisted I stop lying to protect," Marcil continued and added that "Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children."

Marcil and Green were in a relationship in the 1990s after meeting on the set of "Beverly Hills 90210." They got engaged and welcomed their son Kass, who is now 18-years old. Their engagement was short lived as they split shortly after their son's birth in 2003 for undisclosed reasons. The actor then moved on and married Fox in 2010. They share three kids: Journey, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 8.