Brian Austin Green was in good spirits when he interacted with fans on social media on Tuesday where he talked about his projects and how his sons are doing amid his divorce from Megan Fox.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum took to Instagram Live to give his viewers a tour around his favourite warehouse store in Malibu, where he gets the lumber he needs for some home DIYs. As he walked around the place, he gave a brief update on his kids.

"The boys have been amazing," Green gushed before he revealed that "They are in school right now."

The American actor likewise revealed how he is holding up amid his divorce from Fox. He told a fan that he is doing fine.

"I'm good thanks for asking Carla," he responded.

Green also talked about the importance of wearing masks to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic. Then he shared some details about the charity project he is doing with rapper and actor Ludacris.

"I'm doing a new campaign this year...I'm part of a campaign to raise money for boys and girls clubs of America. That's in Los Angels, New York, and Atlanta," he shared.

Those who donate will get a chance to get a brand new 2021 Bronco with Ludacris hand-delivering the keys to the winner.

"This is an amazing way to get back to kids and do something nice for the holidays," Green explained.

"Let's get through this year. It'll be over soon and then we'll be on to something new," he said, after he greeted his fans ahead of the Christmas holidays. He also reminded fans to "stay happy, stay healthy, stay blessed" and to take care of each other.

On Nov. 25, Green also filed for joint physical custody of his three kids with Fox -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, on the same day the actress submitted her divorce papers. He cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their separation and asked for spousal support and not child support.

Green also listed March 2020 as their date of separation whereas his estranged wife claimed they split in November 2019. Fox has since moved on with musician Machine Gun Kelly amid her divorce from the actor.