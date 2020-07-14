Bristol Palin's recent Instagram post has sparked speculations that the television personality has a new man in her life.

Nearly seven months following her split from Janson Moore, Bristol Palin took to Instagram on Saturday, to share a picture with contractor Zack Towers. The photograph showed the 29-year-old cozying up to her alleged beau while fishing in matching camouflage outfits in her native place, Alaska.

The "Teen Mom OG" alum captioned the post "Hometown," leaving her fans to speculate if she has started dating Towers. However, she did reveal to a friend in the comments section that it took her "14 photos" to get the perfect shot for Instagram.

Not much is known about Palin's rumoured boyfriend, other than his LinkedIn profile which reveals he is based in Austin, Texas, and has worked as a commercial project manager at ECO Roof and Solar since 2017. The contractor has several certifications in roofing and is an HAAG-certified inspector.

The post comes months after the mother-of-three split from Janson Moore, former quarterback at Texas A&M University Aggies, just two months after making their relationship Instagram official in November 2019. Moore, 25, is also based in Austin, Texas, and had started dating Palin soon after getting divorced from Makenzie Hausenfluck.

Palin, the oldest daughter and second of five children of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin and oil field production operator Todd Palin, was formerly engaged to her high school sweetheart Levi Johnston from 2008 to 2019. She shares an 11-year-old son, Tripp, with Johnston.

She was married to retired US Marine Dakota Meyer from 2016 to 2018, and also shares two daughters with him- Sailor, four, and Atlee, three. After getting divorced from the 32-year-old in 2018, Palin had said that she was hesitant to start dating again.

"It's a scary thing. I've got my hands full, and it's kind of daunting. It's not even on my mind right now. ... There's no, like, rule book on dating after a divorce. It's just weird concept. I haven't dated in so long," she told Us Weekly in October 2018.