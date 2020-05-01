Pattaya police arrested Neil Henry Elliott as a suspect for the murder of a Thai woman identified as Onn. While Thailand is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliott decided to violate lockdown rules by hiring a sex worker. Elliott took Onn to his rented bungalow where they both took drugs and had intercourse. The next morning, the two got into an argument during which Elliott beat his victim with a pool cue and then stabbed her with a machete. After crashing his motorbike, Elliott confessed the murder to the police.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Thai government has asked people to stay indoors until May 3. Flouting the government's restrictions, some sex workers continue to operate in the beach town of Pattaya. Elliott picked up Onn from the red-light area around 10 pm (local time) on Wednesday night.

The couple first tried to go to a bar in the area but they were all shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Onn agreed to go with Elliott to the bungalow he had been renting. That evening, the couple took a drug known as Ya ba which is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Under the influence of the drug, the duo got into a heated argument on Thursday morning.

Elliott reportedly beat Onn with a pool cue until it broke. When Onn resisted the beating, Elliott got a 23-inch long machete and stabbed her to death. After leaving her body in the bungalow's toilet, Elliott left the property on a rented motorbike.

Still high on Ya ba, Elliott crashed his motorbike. When police arrived on the scene of the accident, Elliott informed them that he had murdered someone, The Daily Mail reported. He cooperated with the police, leading them to the bungalow.

Inside the building, the police found the broken pool cue on the pool table. The table and the floor were covered in blood. The murder weapon was also next to the pool table. In the toilet, they found the lifeless body of the murder victim.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong from the Bang Lamung district station, confirmed the death of a sex worker between the age of 35 and 40. He also confirmed that a man from Northern Ireland has been held for the woman's murder. Songhong stated that the man is in police custody and he was unable to provide identification documents. Police are investigating the murder and searching the bungalow to find the suspect's documents.