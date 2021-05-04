The British monarchy has been and continues to be the world's strongest monarchy, but it might not survive much longer. A royal expert and prize-winning author has predicted that this will be the monarchy's "last big era" and it will be out of power even before it is Prince George's turn to become the King.

Writer Dame Hilary Mantel, the first woman to twice win the Booker Prize, told The Telegraph: "I think it's the end game. I don't know how much longer the institution will go on. I'm not sure if it will outlast William. So I think it will be their last big era.

Explaining her prediction, the author said that the monarchy has become a "self-punishing institution," and an example of it was seen at the recent funeral of Prince Philip where the Queen sat alone due to social distancing guidelines regarding coronavirus pandemic.

Mantel said: "No other family would be expected to parade a very elderly, newly widowed lady before the TV cameras, and yet it's taken for granted that's what will happen. Just as it's taken for granted that a new royal mother will appear beaming on the hospital steps within a day of giving birth. There's no legitimate public interest behind it."

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has been on the British throne for over 68 years, and continues to enjoy popularity among the citizens of the United Kingdom. The throne already has heirs from three generations after the Queen- her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William, and great-grandson Prince George. Heir apparent Charles, the Prince of Wales, will turn 73 in November this year, but still hasn't started the job he was born to do.

"I wish the Queen had felt able to abdicate, because Charles has had to wait such a long time," Mantel said, noting that the Queen sees it as a "sacred task" from which she cannot abdicate as she made promises to God. She added: "I wonder if she's the only person who really believes in the monarchy now, and I'm sure she believes with all her heart."

"I understand she thinks of this as a sacred task ... It's a conflict because most of the world sees the Royal Family as a branch of show business," Mantel said.