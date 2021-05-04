Prince Charles is expected to make some big changes to the monarchy when he takes over the throne from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Slimming down the monarchy is speculated to be his priority, which will mean a lot of current senior royals will be losing their titles and positions.

Royal author Angela Levin told talkRADIO: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer."

The heir apparent had already tried to control the spendings at the weddings of his nieces Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, which reportedly led to a huge row with his younger brother Prince Andrew. While both Beatrice and Eugenie are financially independent, they also hold Her Royal Highness titles and carry on duties on behalf of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. A report previously revealed that Eugenie spent more than £100,000 of taxpayers' money as she explored India, America, Thailand, and South Africa, even though she paid for hotels and travel herself.

The Princesses will not be among the seven royals who will be a key part of Charles's new monarchy, along with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew. Harry, Meghan, and Andrew are already non-working royals, as Harry and Meghan quit last year due to disagreements with the monarchy, while Andrew quit in 2019 due to public uproar surrounding his alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Levin said: "I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family. I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change which I think is understandable. But he wants to change and I think he will do that."

Prince Charles recently started taking on more responsibilities in "The Firm," as the Queen has turned 95, and she has also lost the support of her husband Prince Philip who passed away last month. Royal experts say that the 72-year-old had been making plans for a long time for the job that he was born to do.