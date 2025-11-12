The entertainment world is reeling from a tragedy that is quickly spiralling into a massive international conspiracy theory. Just when fans, peers, and human rights advocates were demanding an independent probe into the mysterious death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong, the unthinkable happened: his close friend and key witness in his case, actor Guo Junchen, also died.

The official narrative suggests two separate, tragic events, but the explosive claims now emanating from a British psychic have given a chilling new shape to the whole affair. The question is no longer how they died, but who silenced them, and why.

For weeks, the death of Menglong, who is also known as Alan Yu, has been shrouded in suspicion. The actor died on September 11, 2025, after reportedly falling from a high-rise building in Beijing. The circumstances were immediately deemed suspicious by a large segment of the public.

Yet, Chinese authorities moved with what many perceive as alarming speed, ruling out all possibilities of foul play within twenty-four hours and officially classifying the tragedy as an 'accidental fall'. Menglong's mother confirmed he had fallen, adding that he was reportedly intoxicated at the time of his death.

Despite the official closure, rumours and theories surfaced on Chinese social media that his passing was, in fact, an orchestrated 'ritual sacrifice'. This sentiment has now been drastically amplified by the involvement of a Western figure.

The Key Witness: Why Guo Junchen's Death Fuels Chinese Actor Conspiracy Claims

The complexity—and danger—of the situation only became fully realised with the death of Guo Junchen. While the death of one young actor is a devastating loss, the demise of a second, who happened to be a close confidant and the crucial witness in the first case, raises monumental red flags.

It is British psychic Ty William who has placed the blame directly at the feet of the ruling powers. Speaking during a livestream, William alleged that Guo Junchen was deliberately murdered. According to her, Guo's death was an intentional move, part of a wider 'ritual sacrifice' being enacted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). William asserted that this horrific effort was meant to 'reverse its collapsing fate through dark means'. Her claims paint a terrifying picture of a powerful political machine resorting to occult practices to maintain control.

Almost two months after Yu's death, the psychic claims Guo was betrayed by those closest to him. William states that those responsible were utterly 'terrified,'. She further elaborated on the shocking motive behind the alleged murder, telling Vision Times that, 'Guo knew too much. They decided he had to be silenced'.

'Ritual Sacrifice' Allegations: The Explosive Core of the Chinese Actor Conspiracy Claims

The claims surrounding Guo's death extend beyond a simple silencing, delving into the realms of the symbolic and ritualistic. William provided precise details concerning a bizarre object received by the actor shortly before his death.

She alleged that on Guo's birthday, October 1, he was given a cake decorated with five blood-red peaches. This, she explained, was 'not a real cake, but a symbolic offering used in a ceremony,' linking the gift directly to the theme of ritual murder that has gripped the case.

The combined suspicious deaths of Yu Menglong and Guo Junchen have galvanised public attention, transcending mere celebrity gossip. Netizens, industry peers, and human rights' advocates continue to call for an independent investigation, citing the swift suppression of dissenting voices and the deeply suspicious nature of the actors' circumstances.

As time passes, the calls for transparency only grow louder, and the belief that the deaths are linked to a deeper, darker plot—as suggested by the British psychic—is becoming more entrenched in the public consciousness.