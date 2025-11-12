A 'horrible incident' in Texas has claimed the life of beloved food influencer Michael Duarte, known to millions as the creator of Food With Bear Hands.

The news has left his massive online community in shock. But as fans mourn, attention turns to the woman left behind: his wife, Jessica Duarte, who now faces a future without her partner of nine years.

What Was the 'Horrible Incident' in Texas?

The California-based content creator, adored for his simple and joyful BBQ and home-cooking videos, tragically passed away on 8 November 2025.

Details surrounding his death remain scarce, but the event in Texas is being described by those close to the family as a 'horrible incident'.

Michael's family and his talent agency, Alooma Media Group, confirmed the devastating news. They have requested privacy as they cope with this sudden loss. Michael is survived by his wife, Jessica, and their six-year-old daughter, Oakley.

Who Is Michael's Wife, Jessica Duarte?

Michael was married to Jessica Duarte for nine years, and their natural chemistry was often admired by his legions of fans.

In a particularly heartbreaking twist, the couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary only three days before Michael's tragic death.

Jessica, who often appeared in his pictures and some videos, is now a widow and a single mother to their daughter, Oakley. Oakley occasionally featured in her father's videos, joining him for lighthearted cooking moments.

Why the Family Now Faces 'Unexpected Expenses'

In the wake of the tragedy, a fundraiser has been organised by Nena Petricca of El Cajon, California. The campaign aims to support Jessica and Oakley during this unimaginable time.

According to the message on the fundraiser site, Jessica has faced 'unexpected expenses' to bring Michael back home to California and cover his funeral costs.

As of now, the community has raised over £48,000 ($60,000) towards the £80,000 ($100,000) goal.

The £800,000 Legacy 'Food With Bear Hands' Built

Michael's journey began in Calipatria, California, where he learned to cook at his uncle's Mexican restaurant. He later moved to San Diego to pursue his culinary career, eventually finding his calling on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His brand, Food With Bear Hands, grew into a massive success. He earned a large fan following on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, surpassing one million followers.

According to influencer business reports, Michael's net worth was estimated to be approximately £800,000 ($1 million) as of 2025. Verified income trackers show he earned between £160,000 ($200,000) and £240,000 ($300,000) annually.

These earnings came from brand collaborations, sponsored videos, and partnerships, often featuring grilling tools, sauces, and cooking accessories.

His management team at Alooma Media Group described him as a 'creative, kind and hardworking talent' who brought joy through his food.

His Instagram bio read, 'My purpose is to share world food with people who need it the most'. Even in his absence, Michael's grounded nature and love for food will continue to inspire his community.