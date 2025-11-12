For over two million followers across social media, Michael Duarte's online presence was a source of comfort, joy, and sizzling barbecue. Known as 'FoodWithBearHands', his Instagram and TikTok feeds were a daily destination for engaging cooking videos.

That feed went tragically silent. The sudden news of his death on 8 November 2025 has left his worldwide fanbase in a state of turmoil, struggling to understand a loss that came without warning.

Who Was The 'Bear' Behind The Hands?

Michael Duarte was a beloved food content creator based in California, celebrated for his hands-on BBQ and grilling recipes. His warm, authentic personality shone through in his videos, making complex cooking feel approachable and fun.

But his mission went beyond food. He was admired for his dedication to sharing meals with those in need and often involved his family in charitable food donations. He also used his platform to raise awareness about mental health and resilience, connecting deeply with his community.

A Sudden 'Horrible Incident' Shrouded In Mystery

The specific cause of Michael Duarte's death has not been publicly released, a fact contributing to the shock and turmoil among his fans. He passed away suddenly on 8 November 2025, following what his family has described as a 'horrible incident'.

The tragedy occurred while he was travelling with his family on a trip to Texas. While no official police or medical reports have been publicised, respecting the family's privacy, the event is consistently referred to as a sudden accident.

The shocking nature of the accident has left fans reeling, grappling with how a vibrant personality could be gone so instantly.

More Than A Nickname: The Meaning Of 'FoodWithBearHands'

The name 'FoodWithBearHands' was a perfect reflection of Duarte's identity. It stemmed from his authentic, rustic cooking style, where he often used his bare hands to prepare and grill dishes, emphasising skill and simplicity.

The 'Bear' part was also a core piece of his personal brand. One of his final collaborations was a limited-edition cleaver featuring a bear embossed on the blade, symbolising his strength and unique place in the food community.

From Humble Kitchens To Viral Stardom

Duarte's culinary journey began in his uncle's Mexican restaurant in Calipatria, California. This early experience ignited his passion for food, particularly barbecue.

He later moved to San Diego, honing his skills in various restaurant kitchens. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that he pivoted to sharing his grilling videos online, a move that launched him to viral stardom and captured the hearts of millions.

Food influencer Michael Duarte died in a "horrible incident" just days after celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife.



Read more: https://t.co/7Di3a25ScK pic.twitter.com/clmvWhjdrQ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2025

A Lasting Legacy Beyond Follower Counts

While his successful career as an influencer suggests a significant income, Michael Duarte's exact net worth remains undisclosed. His true legacy, however, is not measured in earnings but in the community he built.

His extensive library of cooking videos continues to inspire, and fans are honouring his memory by sharing his recipes. His impact is also seen in his advocacy for mental health and his simple mission to connect people, one 'approachable' meal at a time.

A Family Left Reeling And A Community In Support

Michael leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and their six-year-old daughter, Oakley. The family has expressed immense gratitude for the global outpouring of support.

A GoFundMe page was established by relatives to help cover the financial challenge of repatriating his body to California and assisting with funeral expenses. As of mid-November, the campaign has raised over £48,000 ($60,000) towards its £80,000 ($100,000) goal.

This support highlights the profound, positive impact Michael Duarte had on his community, even as sources confirm the family's tragic loss.