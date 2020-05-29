Have you ever wondered what does Queen Elizabeth II likes and dislikes on her plate?

The queen has rather peculiar eating habits and she follows a restricted diet. Followers of Queen Elizabeth II will be surprised to know that she is not the one to indulge in lavish lunches and exotic desserts. She has a fairly simple taste and some fixed eating habits.

Speaking to Hello, a former royal chef Darren McGrady who worked for more than a decade with the royal family revealed that the queen is not a "foodie." He worked as a personal chef to the head of the state, Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry for 15 years in the palace kitchen.

"The Queen never was a foodie... for the most part she stuck to the same dishes week in week out," said McGrady, the author of "Eating Royally; Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen."

In his recent Q&A session, McGrady answered some interesting questions revealing what the queen likes and dislikes. As per the chef, the queen loathes one common ingredient for most of the dishes—garlic. It was apparently forbidden from the palace kitchen.

"The Queen doesn't like garlic. We could never use it at Buckingham Palace," McGrady says in the video uploaded on his YouTube Channel.

Nevertheless, the queen is fond of produce from her estates, especially the ones growing in the Balmoral Castle. He goes on to reveal that Christmas happens to be the royal family's favourite time to enjoy food and they love roast turkey. Later, answering a question from a fan, he confirmed that the queen's favourite dish is Morecambe Bay potted shrimps.

"If you don't know that they are, they are little brown shrimp. Obviously harvested from Morecambe Bay. They are cooked and marinated in this secret spicy butter. And then the Queen would have it with warm toast," McGrady said.

Meanwhile, the outlet reveals the queen's secret to health is "low carb dinner." The royal refrains from having starches such as potato and pasta in dinner. In addition, the queen, who is currently the oldest living and longest-reigning current monarch, also dislikes eating the crusts of bread and her favourite is tuna mayo filling with a cucumber sandwich.

Another method of eating that has drawn the attention of followers previously, is her habit of eating a banana with a knife and fork. As per the report, she likes to do this to avoid "looking like a monkey" on the table. Another favourite of the queen is chocolate biscuit cake and it is thought to be carried by her everywhere she goes. She likes to enjoy a small piece of it every day.