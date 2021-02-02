Photo albums or home movies are no longer enough to remember the life of a loved one. The family of the famous party planner Lady Elizabeth Anson, a cousin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is paying a huge sum to turn her life into a movie.

Anson founded the firm Party Planners at the age of 19 in 1960, a year after she planned her own debutante ball.

After this, Lady Elizabeth organised several events for the British royal family and other A-listers, including Sting's wedding, former British PM Margaret Thatcher's 70th birthday party, the Queen's 80th and 90th birthday parties, the wedding of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, and Marie-Chantal Miller, and the reception for foreign royals the night before the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She was one of the most well-known party planners, and even proclaimed herself as the inventor of the industry. In 2000, she planned three consecutive events for the Royal Family including Prince William's 18th birthday on June 21, Princess Anne's 50th on August 15, and Princess Margaret's 70th on August 21. She famously sued Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump, for inviting twice the agreed guest list for a party that included hot-air ballooning.

Her family wants her diverse life to be captured in a bespoke biopic, and for this, they have enlisted the help of director Andrew Gemmell's firm. Gemmell was previously hired by the British royal family to videograph the weddings of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York.

Gemmell opened up to AirMail about the project, and hinted that it might include interviews of the members of the royal family. He told the outlet: "I want to find those anecdotes that exist within the family but get lost unless someone like me comes to chat with them about it—just a soft conversation, but gently prodding them to open up."

"I speak for certain, but I would be astounded if some members of the royal family wouldn't like to be involved. She was very, very well regarded, and they will see this as a wonderful way of commemorating her," he added.

The film for which the Ansons might pay six-figures will never be released for the public and kept privately for the family to enjoy and pass down.

Anson's family is not the only one to hire Gemmell to tell their stories in the form of biopics. Celebrities including David Beckham and Sir Elton John have also commissioned his firm to turn their family milestones into high-quality movies.