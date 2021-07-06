Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Monday, celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS) at separate events. But their public show of support reportedly does not transcend to their personal lives, as they have for many years preferred to get medical care from private hospitals.

Prince William attended a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral to honour the men and women working for the NHS. He also hosted an afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace.

Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the NHS with a special #NHSBigTea for NHS staff at Buckingham Palace ☕ pic.twitter.com/2mZ51OtmKV July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the British monarch awarded the George Cross to the NHS as a token for the "courage, compassion, and dedication" shown by the staff. She also shared her admiration for the dedicated workers in a handwritten note.

"It is with great pleasure on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.”



Her Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/fgfmEpCvZ0 July 5, 2021

However, despite the public show of admiration, it remains unclear if members of the British Royal Family have ever been treated by NHS workers. According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II has her own medical team at Buckingham Palace and others are often reported to have stayed in private hospitals for their medical care, most notably the exclusive London hospital King Edward VII.

The late Prince Philip received treatment in the hospital prior to his death. Over the years, the private hospital has seen to the medical needs of Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, The Queen, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales had a knee surgery and hernia operation in the private clinic in 1999 and 2004, respectively. Queen Elizabeth II had a torn cartilage treated in 2003 and had a cataract removed in 2018. Duchess Camilla had a hysterectomy in 2012, and the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted there in 2012 for hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant with Prince George.

Then when it comes to royal baby births, modern members of the Royal Family opted for exclusive maternity wards. Kate Middleton welcomed all three children at the private Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. An overnight stay at the ward costs £5,900. Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle gave birth to their firstborn children at The Portland, which charges from £15,000 to £20,000 for childbirth packages.

Despite their choice of private hospitals, the royals never fail to express their gratitude and support for all NHS workers in the U.K. Princess Eugenie is even Patron of the NHS Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital. Queen Elizabeth II, in her personal handwritten note, shared the country's "enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation" for all NHS workers.