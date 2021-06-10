Prince Philip, who peacefully passed away in his sleep around two months ago with his wife Queen Elizabeth II at his bedside, would have marked his 100th birthday on Thursday, June 10.

The royal family members took to their social media accounts to remember the late Prince Consort on the sombre occasion, while his wife planted a special deep-pink rose at Windsor Castle, where he spent his last days. The 95-year-old planted the commemorative "Duke of Edinburgh Rose" in the East Terrace Garden of the Castle in his memory.

She was given the rose last week by her patronage, The Royal Horticultural Society, to mark her late husband's 100th birthday. Buckingham Palace shared pictures of her receiving the present on the royal family's social media account, and informed that a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund for every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold. The youth achievement award scheme, established by the late royal in 1956, operates in more than 140 countries and is designed to challenge young people between the ages of 14-24 to attain standards of achievement and endeavour in a wide variety of active interests.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared the same pictures of the Queen on their social media accounts to pay their respects to the Duke, and wrote: "Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

The Duke's eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla shared two unseen pictures of the late royal on their Instagram account to honour the occasion. The first picture, clicked in July last year when he was transferring his role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to Camilla during a joint ceremony at Windsor Castle and Highgrove, showed the Duke with a huge smile on his face.

The second photograph was a throwback picture of him and Charles from 1951, when his wife was still the heir apparent and he was serving in the Royal Navy. The picture shows young Prince Charles on a runway adorably holding his father's hand while welcoming him home from a trip to Malta.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip's youngest son Prince Edward sat down for wide-ranging interviews with BBC and CNN to honour his father's legacy. When asked how his father would have looked back on the public's love he recently received if he got to celebrate his 100th, Edward told CNN that the Duke would have loved to know it but wouldn't have wanted any "fuss" on the occasion.

"He was always, always incredibly self-effacing wasn't he? It was about other people. He just gave them the nudge, the encouragement and off they go. And tragically, it wasn't until he passed away that everybody went, Wow, that's what he did. And of course, it's too late -- (he) never found out," Edward said.

The 57-year-old added: "But then, I suspect that if he had made it to his 100th birthday, a lot of that would have come out, and it would have been lovely to for him to have heard it himself. But then again, because he was just so self-effacing, he just wouldn't have wanted the fuss and the bother ... that wasn't him, that was just not him at all."