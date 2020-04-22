Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 on Tuesday. Due to coronavirus lockdown, the traditional ceremonies were cancelled, and celebrations dim down as the royal family is currently self-isolating separately at various locations. However, nothing stopped them from making sure that the queen felt special on her day.

Each one of them including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, and others took to social media to mark the head of the state's birthday.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge shared a gorgeous photo of themselves standing with their grandmother at 2019's Chelsea Flower Show on their official Instagram account Kensington Royal. "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!" they wrote.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall posted a series of pictures that includes a picture of mother and son when the prince was a toddler and another picture when he was young. In the third picture, the queen is sharing a jovial moment with the duchess while sitting in a royal carriage.

Meanwhile, the royal family's official account Royal Family shared a video compilation of the queen's pictures and videos from her childhood where she can be seen playing with her sister Princess Margaret.

"Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest-reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!

To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones - we send you many happy returns," reads the message of the one-minute long clip.

Queen Elizabeth is currently residing with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle due to coronavirus outbreak. As for the Cambridges, they are staying at their Norfolk estate and Prince Charles and Camilla have camped at their Berkshire home.

According to USA Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently moved to Los Angeles after exiting the royal family and closed their Sussex Royal Instagram account connected with the queen through a video call. As per the publication, Archie, the great-grandson of the queen was also part of the video conferencing.