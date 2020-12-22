Britney Spears' legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship won't be ending anytime soon, but the pop-star is reportedly "100 percent optimistic" about its outcome.

Britney Spears's 12-year conservatorship which ended earlier this year and later extended to February next year, recently received another extension until September 2021. According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, the decision was made during a remote hearing in which the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, her mother, Lynne Spears, and her attorney, Samuel Ingham, were all present.

Despite the recent legal setback, the "Toxic" hitmaker is confident of her victory in the final judgement, as revealed by a friend of hers. Britney's former makeup artist Billy B. told the outlet that he speaks to her daily via text or telephone and she is doing well.

"She is 100 percent optimistic about what the outcome will be in the end. She is patient and strategic," Billy said about the singer's feelings regarding the conservatorship case.

The artist also noted that Britney is "hurt and disappointed" by a recent CNN report in which a source claimed she continues to face "challenges with her mental health." He said: "We're talking about someone who did a residency in Las Vegas under the conservatorship. It's ridiculous for anyone to claim that she is not well."

Meanwhile, a source close to Britney has denied her father's claims that they were on good terms until August this year, which was when she filed court papers to end the conservatorship implemented on her in 2008. The insider told Us Weekly: "For Jamie to say that he and Britney were on 'good terms' until August is outrageous. August 2019 maybe, but not August 2020."

The source also said that the 39-year-old blames her father for her reduced custody time with her two sons- Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Britney's visitation rights for her children were reduced after Federline filed a restraining order against her father Jamie in September last year, over an altercation between Sean Preston and Jamie.

"The incident with Jamie and Preston changed everything. It was a major blow for Britney. She, Kevin, Preston, and Jayden have all seen Jamie differently ever since," the insider claimed.