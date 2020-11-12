Britney Spears has declared she is "afraid" of her father Jamie Spears, and has threatened not to perform again after the court refused her bid to have Jamie removed as her legal guardian.

Britney Spears had been fighting to have certain changes in her conservatorship which ended its 12-year term earlier this year. However, a Los Angeles court declined her application to suspend her father Jamie Spears from his conservatorship. Jamie has been Britney's co-conservator since 2008, along with attorney Andrew Wallet, but became her sole conservator after Wallet resigned last year.

The conservatorship, under which a guardian or a protector is appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another due to physical or mental limitations, or old age, was implemented on Britney in 2008 after she had a series of public meltdowns including one where she shaved her head and another where she hit a paparazzi's car with an umbrella.

The pop-star filed court papers in September this year demanding a "voluntary" conservatorship, which means she is given the right to nominate a conservator of her vast fortune. Her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III mentioned that the singer would like Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A., a wealth management and investment advisory firm, to be her conservator.

However, the "Toxic" hitmaker suffered a setback in her case on Tuesday, after Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend her father from his conservatorship. Penny has allowed future petitions for his removal or suspension in the matter, reports Variety.

During the hearing, Britney's attorney told the judge that the 38-year-old will not perform again if her father remains in charge of her career. Samuel said: "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

Meanwhile, Britney's wish to have Bessemer Trust as her conservator has been partially granted as they have been appointed as her co-conservator.

The legal drama takes place amid the ongoing #FreeBritney campaign led by her fans that claim that her father is controlling her day-to-day life against her will. The movement has been supported by several celebrities as well including Miley Cyrus who said Britney should "have the freedom to live the life that's most authentic to her."