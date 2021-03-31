Britney Spears took to social media on Tuesday to break her silence on the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary. She said it was embarrassing and emotionally draining.

The "Toxic" singer admitted that she did not watch the entirety of the film, but the few scenes that she saw were enough to make her cry for weeks.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in... I cried for two weeks," Spears wrote in an Instagram video that showed her dancing and twirling to Aerosmith's "Crazy."

Read more #FreeBritney: Justin Timberlake, Diane Sawyer under fire after 'Framing Britney Spears' release

The New York Times TV documentary chronicled the singer's rise to stardom and showed snippets of her private life. It also touched on her conservatorship with her dad and included footage of her sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003, which fans now thought was inappropriate and disrespectful.

"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" Spears added in her post as she admitted that she dances every night to keep her sanity in check and "to feel wild and human and alive !!!"

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people ??? !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day," she continued.

A statement regarding the ‘Framing Britney’ documentary has been posted to Britney Spears’ Instagram account. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/XYOkthfjpM March 31, 2021

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!...I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy...love...and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!!" the 39-year old added and she concluded her post with a more uplifting note that she is "not here to be perfect...perfect is boring" but "to pass on kindness."

"Framing Britney Spears" explored the human side of the 39-year old. It showed how the paparazzi and media mistreated her in the early days of her career and even up until she was at the height of her success.