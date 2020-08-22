Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until February 2021. This comes after the singer requested her father, Jamie Spears to be removed as her sole conservator.

A judge ruled in a private court hearing that Britney Spears's current conservatorship will be in place until Feb. 1, 2021, as per court documents obtained by The Blast. The singer's manager Jodi Montgomery is currently her temporary conservator and took over from Jamie in September 2019 after he experienced a series health issues.

Britney's lawyers were reportedly told to file any petitions, such as the request to remove Jamie from the conservatorship, by Sep. 18. Any objections to those petitions will be filed by Oct. 2.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old singer's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, stated in court documents that Britney was "strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as the conservator of her person." He added that Britney "strongly prefers" that Montgomery continue in the role of her conservator.

Jamie refuted any claims that he was using the conservatorship to profit off of his daughter in an exclusive interview with The Post on Aug. 1. "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year," he said. "How the hell would I steal something?" "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business," he added.

Meanwhile, the singer's mother Lynne Spears, has also requested to be involved in her daughter's finances. She was also present at the court hearing.

According to outlet, Britney is okay with some of the restrictions of the conservatorship in place --having the courts have jurisdiction over her medical treatment and finances. However, she prefers some of the other lifestyle limitations — like driving a car — to be lifted.