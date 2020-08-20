As Britney Spears' conservatorship issue has started making headlines, new details from her personal life have emerged. It is said that the pop star has been in touch with her ex-husband, Jason Alexander.

According to Us Weekly, Jason Alexander and Britney Spears have been in regular touch amid her conservatorship drama. And apparently, he is supporting her in the fight. He was reportedly spotted by a fan at the #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"We stay in contact pretty regularly in the last few months," the 38-year-old told the publication. "Last night via text message [was] probably the last time."

Spears and Alexander got married in January 2004 in Las Vegas. Their marriage lasted 55 hours as it was annulled thereafter. At the rally, he also spoke out about Spears's belief and "mindset" towards the court procedure.

He revealed that the songstress is "hopeful" that the court will remove her father James Spears from the role of a conservator and decision-maker of her fortune and career.

"She is hopeful, but she's been going through this for a while, so I don't know if she feels like there might be some changes made, but we'll see what happens," Alexander said.

Alongside, he shared his thoughts and said he doesn't have "high hopes for the conservatorship to be over with." He believes that the court might replace Jamie with someone else, but it may not be the end of it. In addition, he believes they might "give her some more freedoms to [do] daily activities and things."

In addition, Alexander revealed that he would "love to be back" in the life of the princess of pop. He believes that it is the rules of conservatorship that might be "holding that back from happening."

Spears filed for the change in her guardian situation on Tuesday. As per the documents, she has asked the court to remove her father from the role of conservator after 11 years. James Spears has had control over her major life decisions since the year 2008 to 2019.