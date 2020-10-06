As Britney Spears' conservatorship drama continues, her ex-estate manager Andrew Wallet opened up about her situation. He revealed that there is a possibility the pop queen will be under conservatorship for the "rest of her life."

Speaking with Daily Mail, Attorney Wallet talked about the ongoing court drama and Free Britney campaign. He explained that most people who are campaigning for bringing an end to legal conservatorship for Britney Spears, have no idea how law works. He goes on to say that the princess of pop has a conservator "for good reasons" and needs to be protected from "undue influences."

In an interview with the publication, Wallet revealed that Britney's father Jamie Spears, who has served as sole conservator of her career and $59 million wealth, reportedly asked Wallet "to come back and help with the conservatorship." However, Britney is not in the favour of this arrangement. She has also requested the court to remove her father from the role.

"Britney is in a conservatorship for good reason but a lot of the Free Britney people have no experience with the law. These legal proceedings are complex and people jump to conclusions. Their perception is so wrong but you can't go and tell them why because a lot of it is confidential," Wallet said.

He went on to criticise the Free Britney movement and said that if she wasn't "a celebrity none of this stuff would get talked about." He believes that conservatorship is in her "best interests" but this campaign has "complicated matters."

"I can't say who but it is hurting Britney, she's the only one who gets hurt by all this. I have my own theories and things are going to come out during discovery and the trial [to determine who gets appointed]. There is a lot of criticism that is completely wrong," he added.

"Protecting her assets is very important and for that the conservatorship has to stay in place because she is susceptible to undue influences," Wallet said.

The attorney has assisted Jamie in managing Britney's estate since the year 2008. In March 2019, he resigned from his position. Meanwhile, in August 2020, Britney requested the court to withdraw the current arrangement of conservatorship that involves her father. She is trying to seek some sort of personal autonomy and control over her financial and personal life.

"Other people can be in a conservatorship their whole lives. I'm not saying that's going to be Britney but it could happen to her," Wallet concluded.