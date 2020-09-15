As Britney Spears tries to regain control over her life, her family members have conflicting opinions. The Spears family is allegedly "at war" with each other over the songstress' conservatorship drama.

In August 2020, Britney Spears requested the court to withdraw her father's conservatorship control over her life and career. She filed the documents through a court-appointed lawyer in an attempt to gain power over her major life decisions.

However, now, the Spears family is conflicting over the matter. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that Britney's mother Lynne Spears has a different point of view about conservatorship than her ex-husband Jamie Spears, who has been Britney's conservator from 2008 to 2019. He temporarily stepped back from his role citing personal health reasons and was taken over by Jodi Montgomery, a licensed professional conservator, in 2019. In the court papers, Britney has asked the court to permanently remove her father from the conservator role and give it to Montgomery.

"Britney is remarkably resilient and is very engaged in the conservatorship, whereas in years prior, she wasn't at all," the sources said. "She would never ask questions about it or go to court."

Meanwhile, Lynne and Jamie who have been divorced since 2002 want different things out of Britney's conservatorship arrangement. While Lynne believes that Britney is now ready to move out of the legal arrangement, Jamie thinks otherwise.

"Lynne wants a care plan established that would transition Britney's personal life out of the conservatorship. Jamie has told her that Britney needs long-term monitoring, and he doesn't think she is prepared to take such drastic action," the source explains. "With the conservatorship being extended until the beginning of 2021, Jamie was relieved because all he wants is to keep Britney safe and at her best."

"Oops...I Did It Again" hitmaker is not very pleased with her father's stance in the case. She feels he is trying to keep it "hidden away in a closet as a family secret." Not only her career, but Britney is also seeking more freedom to be with her sons Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13.

"Britney wants to live her life on her terms and is very displeased with the current custody arrangement," the source added. "She needs to see the boys much more than she currently is."

Nevertheless, there is someone who is trying to keep things peaceful in the family and that is the Grammy winner's brother Bryan Spears.