After more than a decade, Britney Spears has appealed to the court to withdraw her father's conservatorship control on her life and career. The 38-year-old pop star has expressed her wishes in newly filed documents through a court-appointed lawyer.

According to AP News, Britney Spears's father James Spears has served as a conservator and had "power over her major life decisions" from the year 2008 to 2019. He temporarily stepped back from his role and was replaced by Jodi Montgomery, a licensed professional conservator, last year.

Now, Britney does not want her father James to return to the role of a conservator, a guardian or protector as appointed by a judge to control or manage financial affairs and other issues of conservatee due to their physical or mental limitations. "Britney is strongly opposed to James return as the conservator of her person," the document reads.

James has been serving the role alongside attorney Andrew M. Wallet for 11 years. The latter reportedly resigned from his post last year. Now, James has the sole power over Britney's fortune and career. And she is apparently adamant at avoiding it. While she wants Montgomery to take over the role for now, she is certainly seeking an end to the arrangement.

The new documents reveal that Britney is appreciative of the conservatorship system. She says that it "rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals, and financial ruin." In addition, it reportedly made her "able to regain her position as a world-class entertainer."

However, Britney is on an indefinite hiatus and she has no plans to perform in the near future. In January 2019, the "Oops!... I Did It Again" hitmaker, who was once known as "Princess of Pop" announced the hiatus after cancelling her new Las Vegas residency, "Britney: Domination."

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," she said in a statement on Twitter at the time.

Meanwhile, Britney's attorney is expecting an "aggressive contest" by James over the former's request. Therefore, the singer and songwriter has decided to "retain a lawyer with expertise in complex financial court fights."