In a new twist in Britney Spears' conservatorship case, her parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears have found themselves in a legal tussle with each of them accusing the other of exploiting their famous daughter.

After Lynne Spears objected to the $890,000 her daughter's estate is being charged by Holland & Knight, the law firm that represents her ex-husband Jamie Spears, the firm requested the court to overrule her objection calling it meritless. In a new court filing obtained by People, the firm described Jamie as a "fiercely loving" father and claimed Lynne's objection holds "evidence bias."

"Despite having zero involvement in her daughter's conservatorship until very recently, Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a party directly involved in the litigation (which she is not)," the document read, adding that the 65-year-old is not "acting in the best interests" of her daughter.

The filing added that Lynne has "no knowledge" about the fees related to the case and her claims that the law firm is acting improperly is a "fictitious argument." "Lynne Spears' math of dividing the total fees by four (to calculate fees per issue) is ridiculous and belies her ignorance regarding the complex nature of the Conservatorship Estate, and the issues that needed to be addressed by H&K to properly defend Mr. Spears from specious allegations," it read.

The filing described Jamie Spears as "a loving, caring father who has nothing to hide, has been loyal and fiercely loving toward his daughter, sought to protect her, and manage her finances so that she can live her life the way she wants."

The firm further argued that the 68-year-old, who is fighting in court against his daughter's demand to have him removed as her legal guardian, has been "very cautious, limited, and thoughtful in dealing with the media," while Lynne is the one "who exploited her daughter's pain and trauma for personal profit" by publishing a book titled "Through the Storm" about her.