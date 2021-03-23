Britney Spears, who is in the middle of a conservatorship battle to remove her father as her legal guardian, would reportedly "like to tell her story" to the world at some point.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, interest has increased in seeing Britney also reveal the truth behind the speculations about her mysterious life. The pop-star herself also wants to answer these questions, but doing a tell-all television interview where no subject is off-limits is not in the cards.

"The report about Britney considering a tell-all is greatly exaggerated and essentially giving false hope to the fans who tweeted calls for it after the Harry and Meghan interview," a source clarified to Us Weekly.

"Britney would like to tell her story and has always wanted to write a memoir, but the conservatorship makes that difficult and it's not something on her immediate radar, anyway," the insider added.

Another source confirmed that Britney would be choosing any format other than television to present her side of the story. "Britney hasn't mentioned doing an interview. She wants to speak and could do so on social media with the assistance of [boyfriend Sam Asghari] on his platforms if it got to be this emergency situation for her," the insider said, adding that the musician "doesn't want to be filtered."

A 12-year conservatorship, under which a guardian or a protector is appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another due to physical or mental limitations, or old age, was implemented on Britney in 2008 after she had a series of public meltdowns including one where she shaved her head and another where she hit a paparazzo's car with an umbrella.

The "Toxic" hitmaker had been fighting to have certain changes in the conservatorship since it completed its term last year. One of her major demands is to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator.

Meanwhile, fans of the singer launched an online movement #FreeBritney to demand the removal of the conservatorship over her, which has been supported by several celebrities as well. An unauthorised documentary titled "Framing Britney" was also released about the matter on Hulu last month.