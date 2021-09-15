Britney Spears surprised fans on Tuesday when she suddenly deleted her Instagram account with many wondering if she was forced to remove it because of her conservatorship.

The "Toxic" singer explained on Twitter that she deleted her Instagram temporarily so she can celebrate her engagement with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in private. She assured her fans that she will "be back soon" as she wrote, "Don't worry folks...just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement."

According to CNN, a source close to Spears said that "it was her decision" and that it was something she has "wanted to do for a while." But this explanation did not seem to convince her followers who expressed their worry over her situation right now, especially since the move came just two days after she announced her engagement.

Other fans claimed the singer does not have control of her social media pages including Twitter. It is her team who decides what she posts on them with one commenting, "We're not buying it. it's her team who deleted her account cause they didn't like that one post she made abt the conservatorship and now they posted that on her Twitter so we won't be suspicious and who tf deletes their account when taking a break?"

Another chimed in, "Please go live and tell us that. After your testimony we're concerned. We love you. Please stay safe. Congrats on your engagement!!"

"Y'all know Britney doesn't control her social media accounts right? This likely isn't even her. Either her dad or someone from the conservatorship team. Which is kinda creepy considering what's been posted on her IG lately," one more wrote.

I truly hope your ok,and this is something YOU want. Honestly ,if so ,I'm so happy for you. It's about time you start making your own decisions in your own life. I want nothing but happiness for you.

I’m not buying it… she could take a break without deleting the account. Something seems suspicious — Jesse Frohlich (@JesseFrohlich) September 14, 2021

Asghari still has his Instagram account up with the last photo on it from their engagement announcement. He posted a snap of the singer showing off her engagement ring to the camera.

Spears deleted her Instagram two weeks before a court hearing that will determine if she will remain under her conservatorship. Her father Jamie Spears recently petitioned the court to end her 13-year conservatorship after he announce his decision to resign as co-conservator of her estate.