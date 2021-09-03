Britney Spears refuses to be extorted any further by her dad Jamie, and wants him out as co-conservator of her estate as soon as possible without receiving any monetary payout.

The singer's lawyer Matthew Rosengart responded to requests made by her father to receive $2 million to cover legal and management fees. He called it a "hostage" deal in a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday.

"Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal," the attorney said adding, "This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal."

Rosengart said that putting aside legalities, he expected Britney's father to have resigned by now as co-conservator of her estate. Jamie should do so out of his love and concern for his daughter's welfare.

"Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do," he said.

In a court filing from Aug. 12, Jamie requested approximately $2 million which he said should cover expenses incurred for legal and management fees. He said the amount is also a payment for his continued efforts to keep himself abreast with the current music, advertising, and entertainment business.

Jamie has been the conservator of Britney's estate for 13 years. The singer had told the court that she wanted her father out and her conservatorship ended because she wants to gain back control over her life. She also accused her father of being abusive and manipulative, allegations that he has since denied and said he only acted in her best interest.

The request for monetary settlement came after Jamie expressed his intent to step down even without "actual grounds" to suspend or remove him. He claims he is doing so because he does not believe that a "public battle" with Britney over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interest.