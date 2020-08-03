Jamie Spears has broken his silence after he was once again accused of emotionally and financially controlling his daughter Britney Spears.

Britney Spears's fans have created an online movement, #FreeBritney, claiming that her movements are being controlled by her father Jamie Spears through her 12-year-long conservatorship which is scheduled to end this year. Jamie refuted the movement which has gained momentum with the support of several fans and celebrities, and called it a "joke" and "conspiracy theory," reports Page Six.

Conservatorship is a legal concept in the United States where a guardian or a protector is appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another due to physical or mental limitations, or old age. The "Toxic" hitmaker is a "conservatee," a term that refers to a person under conservatorship, which was implemented on her in 2008 after a series of public meltdowns. She had famously shaved her head and attacked a paparazzo's car with an umbrella in 2007 before receiving treatment at various rehab facilities.

Responding to the online movement which paints him as the villain, Jamie said: "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world doesn't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

The 68-year-old also denied the theories that he has been stealing money from his daughter's accounts and argued that he has to report his expenditure to the court every year as the pop star's legal guardian.

"I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something? People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It's horrible. We don't want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter," said Jamie, who also acts as an agent for Britney. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private," he added.

However, the online movement is gaining more supporters with each passing day. It's change.org petition, which has garnered over 100,000 signatures, alleges that Jamie doesn't let his 38-year-old daughter to drive, to vote, or to hang with anyone or spend her money without permission. The petition also claims that Britney's calls and messages are monitored, and she is threatened that her kids, Sean Federline (14) and Jayden James Federline (13) will be taken away if she breaks a rule.

The fans are demanding that Jamie should be jailed, and Britney's business manager, Lou Taylor of Tri Star Sports and Management, should be investigated for embezzling money from her.

"She deserves to live and not be told what to do, when to to do it & how to do it. She can control her own life. Her team has kept her quiet for years and it's now time for Britney to speak! She's been held against her will and kept quiet for too long. At this point it's no longer about Britney the pop star it's about Britney Jean, the person. She's a human being not a show pony," read the lengthy petition.

Celebrities like Ruby Rose, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Ariel Winter, and Rose McGowan have also lent their support to the movement through their social media accounts, alleging that the pop star is unable to make her own decisions because of the conservatorship.

Meanwhile, Britney shared a post on Instagram apparently assuring her fans that she is "happy." The cryptic post reads: "I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy. This is Me being authentic and as real as it gets!"