Britney Spears appeared to respond to the release of her unauthorized documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in a social media post shared on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old singer shared a throwback video of her performance of "Toxic" from her Las Vegas residency. The stage performance was on an ABC live broadcast on Jan. 1, 2018, as part of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018."

In her Twitter post, Spears admitted that she "will always love being on stage." But right now she is "taking the time to learn and be a normal person" and that she loves "simply enjoying the basics of everyday life."

She added a message that seemed to be a slight dig at the documentary "Framing Britney Spears."

"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!" she concluded.

Spears' comments come days after the release of "Framing Britney Spears" on Hulu and FX last Friday. The New York Times documentary looks at her life from childhood, the highs and lows of her career, and her relationships. It also touched on her decade-long conservatorship battle with her dad Jaimie Spears and how the media portrayed her over the years.

She reportedly did not authorise the release of the film although she is "aware" of it and has yet to see it. Samantha Stark, producer-director of the project, told ET that The New York Times attempted to reach Spears directly for an interview.

"Since Britney has such a tight circle around her, in part because of the conservatorship, or it's allowed to be that way because of the conservatorship, journalists haven't really been able to interview her freely. We, as The New York Times, haven't interviewed her because we want to be able to do it freely, with no one trying to adjust what she says or anything. And it just feels like you can't ask Britney," Stark said at the time.

Spears, as well as her representatives, also did not respond or declined to be interviewed for "Framing Britney Spears." Even her family and the father of her children, Kevin Federline, refused to be part of the documentary.