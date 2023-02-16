Britney Spears may now be married to Sam Asghari, but she reportedly still wonders what her life would have been like had she ended up with Justin Timberlake.

The "Toxic" singer dated the former N'Sync member for three years in the early 2000s, but they broke up amid cheating allegations. Shortly after their split, he dated his childhood crush, "Charmed" star Alyssa Milano for a few months.

Spears had broken down in tears when she talked about their breakup in an interview in 2003. In it, she revealed that she lost her virginity to him and vowed to "always love him" as he will "always have a special place" in her heart.

Now decades later, she is reportedly still not over her ex-boyfriend. A source told Closer magazine that everyone in her world "knows she never got over Justin. She will often have conversations with pals about those days they were together and what might have been."

The insider added, "When she's feeling lost or low, she still says she wants Justin back in her life, even if it's just as a trusted friend. He'd be a stable influence and she knows he's got her back as he's genuinely sorry for how she was treated. Right now she feels she needs a trusted old friend like Justin in her life."

Spears has reportedly "desperately tried getting in touch" with Timberlake. He is now married to actress Jessica Biel so "he's politely swerved anything more than a brief catch-up." The source claimed that "Britney still loves Sam, but there's a piece of her heart that will always be devoted to her first love."

However, Asghari has asked his wife to "stop digging up the past" as he "feels really uncomfortable when she mentions Justin." He reportedly "knows she doesn't mean to make him feel uncomfortable but he's a proud guy, and he's done feeling embarrassed and awkward. He's said he wants them both to just focus on each other and their relationship."

The source's claims come after Spears posted on her Instagram Story a tweet from Milano on Dec. 20, 2022, which said, "Someone please go check on Britney Spears." The singer called it a "form of bullying."

Britney Spears posted this to her Instagram story 💔 don’t these little people realize that these types of comments aren’t helping Britney but is hurting her instead? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/l5d9kVHwKK — 🌹 Britney Spears Updates 🌹 (@updatingspears) February 1, 2023

Someone please go check on Britney Spears. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 21, 2022

However, reports that Spears wants to have Timberlake back in her life and has been reaching out to him remain a rumour until confirmed.