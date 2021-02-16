Justin Timberlake penned a lengthy apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson on Friday, in response to the backlash he received following the release of "Framing Britney Spears."

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram for his decade-long overdue apology to the two stars. In it, he acknowledged the "messages, tags, comments, and concerns" he received from netizens. He shared that he is "deeply sorry" for the mistakes he made in the past.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefitted from a system that condones misogyny and racism," Timberlake wrote.

"I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he continued.

Timberlake admonished the "flawed" industry which he said sets men up for success. He felt that as a "man in a privileged position," he needs to speak up about this. He shared that he does not ever want to "benefit from others being pulled down again" and knows that his "apology is a first step."

"I know this apology doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps...I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and will do better," he concluded.

⚠️ | Justin Timberlake publicly apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson via text on instagram. pic.twitter.com/71tk7BxMJY February 12, 2021

Timberlake's apology came in the wake of the backlash he received from fans following the release of "Framing Britney Spears." The documentary shed light on the sexism and misogyny she faced from American media at the height of her career. It also touched on her failed relationships including that with the actor.

#FreeBritney: Justin Timberlake, Diane Sawyer under fire after 'Framing Britney Spears' release

Fans accused the "Palmer" star of capitalising on his relationship and breakup with Spears for his success. At the time, he was promoting his album which included the track "Cry Me A River," which is said to be about the "Toxic" singer.

The documentary also resurfaced criticism around Timberlake's actions following Jackson's wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl Half-Time show in 2004. Jackson, in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2006, shared that he left her "hanging to a certain degree" after that fiasco.

Timberlake accepted 50 percent of the blame but managed to joke about the embarrassing incident in succeeding interviews. He chalked it up to something that people love to talk about which prompted fans to think that she staged the entire thing. It is unclear if Timberlake has spoken to Jackson personally about the incident 17 years ago. As for Spears, she reportedly does not hold a grudge against him.