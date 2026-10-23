A viral video has put former ESPN reporter and Trump staffer Britt McHenry back in the spotlight, this time following a heated confrontation at an NBA game. The footage appears to show her throwing a drink towards a spectator, prompting boos from fans and a wave of criticism online.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, when the Washington Wizards faced the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. McHenry, who now works as a press adviser at the US Department of State, was seen arguing with spectators before tossing her drink and leaving the seating area. However, questions remain about what happened before the exchange escalated.

Britt McHenry Faces Backlash Over Drink-Throwing Incident

Footage published by TMZ on Thursday, 22 October, showed McHenry throwing a beverage towards a spectator during the heated exchange. As she left the seating area, fans booed her, with some throwing rally towels in her direction. She appeared to respond by waving and blowing kisses towards the crowd.

Social media users swiftly criticised her behaviour, with some calling for legal consequences and others questioning her apparent sense of entitlement.

'She needs to go to jail. No excuse for trashy behaviour,' one user wrote on X. Another commented, 'So she assaulted someone at a game', while a third said, 'She's got some real DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM? energy going on there.'

She needs to goto jail. No excuse for trashy behavior. — Religion is for the Delusional (@GodIsDelusional) October 22, 2026

Others used the incident to criticise the Trump administration, with one user describing it as 'Trashy behavior from a trashy administration'. These comments reflect individual reactions and do not establish whether any offence occurred.

What Allegedly Led to the Argument at the Wizards Game?

Sources close to McHenry told TMZ that the dispute erupted after fans seated behind her and a male companion allegedly made offensive comments about model Winnie Harlow, who is engaged to Milwaukee Bucks player and former Washington Wizard Kyle Kuzma. They further alleged that the spectators made misogynistic remarks towards McHenry and threw objects during the exchange. However, the sources could not specify what was said or done immediately before McHenry threw her drink.

A separate report by Page Six cited a source who claimed the group behind McHenry were 'getting loud and obnoxious' and were reportedly 'heckling' Kuzma and saying 'terrible' things about Harlow.

'They were saying he plays terribly because his girlfriend's ugly,' the source told Page Six.

Additionally, a spectator reportedly threw a drink at McHenry before she retaliated. This account has not been independently established, and the available footage does not settle the dispute over what prompted the exchange.

Additional footage showed McHenry arguing with an arena security guard who appeared to be directing her towards an exit. She was heard asking, 'What did I do?' before leaving alongside security.

Reports have differed over whether McHenry was ejected. While some coverage described her as being escorted out, sources close to her told TMZ that she left voluntarily to go to a bar. Her companion reportedly remained at the game but joined her later.

Britt McHenry's 2015 ESPN Suspension

The latest controversy has revived memories of McHenry's 2015 suspension from ESPN after a video showed her berating a towing company employee in Virginia. The footage captured her making insulting remarks about the employee's education, appearance and job after her car was towed.

During the confrontation, McHenry told the tow worker, 'I'm in television and you're in a f****** trailer, honey.' She also told the attendant, 'Lose some weight.'

ESPN suspended McHenry for one week following the incident.

McHenry admitted that she had let her emotions get the better of her and made insulting, regrettable remarks during a stressful situation. She apologised for her behaviour, acknowledging that she should have remained respectful despite her frustration, and vowed to learn from the incident.