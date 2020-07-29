Newly-engaged Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from the moment the photographer popped the question to his girlfriend earlier this month.

"Can't imagine a life without you baby you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back," Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, captioned the pictures on Instagram. While the first picture showed him in an embrace with Nicola Peltz, the second showed the love birds sharing a kiss.

The third picture was of Nicola hugging her father, billionaire American investor Nelson Peltz, and the fourth captured the moment when Brooklyn went on the knee to propose to the actress with an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring worth £350,000.

"I'm so in love with you my hearts going to EXPLODE," Nicola commented on the post. The 25-year-old herself also shared the third and the fourth picture posted by Brooklyn on her own account, along with a picture of Brooklyn in conversation with her while sitting on his knee. Another picture shared by Nicola showed the 21-year-old photographer in the middle of a group hug with his fiance and one of his three future brothers-in-law, Bradley Peltz.

"brooklyn you're my world," Nicola captioned the picture, while Brooklyn commented: "Love you so much baby xxx."

The happy couple had announced their engagement earlier this month by sharing a sweet picture of themselves clicked by Brooklyn's nine-year-old sister Harper. The couple was first linked in October last year, and confirmed their romance via Instagram when Brooklyn spent the coronavirus lockdown with Nicola in the US while his parents and siblings stayed in the UK.

According to a report in the Mirror, Brooklyn and Nicola are planning to have two weddings, one each in their native countries, England and America respectively. One of the weddings will be a Jewish ceremony, as both Brooklyn's great grandfather and Nicola's father are Jewish.

"When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won't be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain ­traditional elements," a source said.

According to the report, the couple is planning to spend a whooping £4million together at the two weddings next year. While Nicola's father is reportedly paying for the wedding, Brooklyn parents David and Victoria Beckham also want to contribute.