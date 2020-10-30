Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated their first year anniversary as a couple with a couple of PDA photos while in the bathtub together.

The 21-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham proved that he is still as smitten as ever with his fiancée as he took to Instagram to shower her with words of endearment. He told her how much he loves her and shared his plans once they get married.

"'Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x," Beckham wrote alongside the photos.

"I cannot wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. Love you so much," he concluded.

Peltz commented on Beckham's post, "i more than love you Brooklyn" and reposted the same bathtub photos on her own Instagram. The model echoed her fiance's sweet words as she shared how much she loves him and talked about her excitement to get married.

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life. I am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all," the 25-year-old actress said in the caption. She also praised Beckham for having the "most beautiful heart" she has ever known.

"Anyone in your life is lucky to be in it. I promise to always take care of you. I love you more everyday," Peltz added.

The engaged couple do not shy away when it comes to expressing their feelings for one another on social media. A look back at Beckham's previous posts showed photos of him and Peltz engaged in other intimate moments. There are a couple of photos of them kissing in the pool and another in a photo booth.

The eldest of the Beckham siblings also loves to shower his lady love with neck and cheek kisses and hugs. Suffice to say, they are all over each other even on their social media pics.

Beckham and Peltz celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple following news that they have postponed their wedding to 2022 because of the pandemic. They initially planned a September 2021 date but to avoid the risks decided to postpone it. This way they also do not have to limit the number of guests.