Rumer Willis dropped a "Die Hard" commercial featuring father Bruce Willis in his "Die Hard" avatar of John McClane. Twitter went into override wondering if the franchise is back.

Rumer Willis posted the cryptic 15-minute video on Saturday. It shows her father Bruce Willis reprising his role as New York City police detective. In the clip, he can be heard whistling as he finds himself surrounded by the bad guys. The clip ends with him taking off his jacket preparing to get into action.

"As one story ends, a new one begins," read the messages on the screen. Meanwhile, Rumer captioned it with the hashtags #DieHardIsBack and #Ad.

Based on Roderick Thorp's novel, "Die Hard" series launched in 1988 with the movie of the same name. As soon as the movie hit theatres, the film became a massive hit. It was followed up by the 1990s "Die Hard 2," 1995's "Die Hard with a Vengeance," 2007's "Live Free of Die Hard," and 2013's "A Good Day to Die Hard." All five films were received well; however, Bruce wanted to retire in the sixth film. While there was no official announcement, fans have been hoping a sixth film is in the works.

For so long, it was believed that the installment has been suspended until the "Die Hard" commercial arrived on Sunday. The mysterious video got fans excited about the pending installment in the franchise.

Meanwhile, Variety notes that Bruce's return as John McClane is simply for car batteries ad. The two-minute ad was dropped on Advanced Auto Parts YouTube Channel showing McClane on a dangerous mission that involves acquiring new batteries for his dead car. His journey involves lots of action and bullets.

As noted, the ad also brought back McClane's limousine driver, Argyle. The ad ends with Argyle saying McClane's famous catchphrase "Yippee ki yay," to which McClane responds, "Hey, that's my line!"

"A new chapter in the DieHard story begins. Watch as John McClane faces off against old foes and crosses paths with old friends. From fighting his way to Advance Auto Parts to racing against the clock to install his new DieHard Battery – McClane will stop at nothing, to start his car again," reads the description of the ad on YouTube.