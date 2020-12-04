Bryan Cranston is thankful to have recovered from COVID-19 but is sad that he cannot smell the aroma of a freshly brewed coffee, for one.

The "Breaking Bad" star appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday to help hand out gifts for day 8 of the show's "12 Days of Giveaways" segment. He also talked about his battle with COVID-19 and joked that he and his wife Robin Dearden got the disease because they "didn't want to miss out."

"It was a surprise to us because we heard it was coming over, and then all of a sudden, she got it first. She gave it to me because we share," he quipped.

On a serious note, Cranston said they contracted the disease early on in March. Their symptoms included "a few days of achiness, but not enough to keep you in bed." He recalled that his temperature was at "99 for about three hours" and he also felt exhausted for a week after that.

The 64-year-old "Your Honor" star said he was sick with COVID-19 for about ten days. Sadly, the disease left him without his full sense of taste and smell.

"The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell," Cranston revealed to DeGeneres' surprise.

"I think about 75 percent has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot smell it," he added.

Back In August, Cranston also talked about his COVID-19 symptoms and why he did not disclose his experience earlier on. He said he did not think that the world needed another celebrity going public with their battle with the disease, in reference to Tom Hanks' social media post about contracting the virus while in Australia at the onset of the pandemic.

The Emmy Award-winning actor said he and his wife were fortunate that they only had mild symptoms. However, the lingering effects still haunt him to this day.

Cranston shared that he decided to go public with his COVID-19 battle after he donated plasma. He said he donated plasma after a talk with Hanks and Rita Wilson over dinner about donating antibodies to help those infected with the disease.