BTS stars RM and J‑Hope are facing criticism from some fans after being photographed with Chris Brown at his concert, amid claims that former collaborators Zara Larsson and Megan Thee Stallion have since stopped following them on social media.

Speaking as debate spread online, fans questioned whether the image signalled support for Brown, whose career has been marked by allegations and legal controversies.

At the same time, social media users began to scrutinise the following lists of artists who have worked with BTS in the past, including Larsson and Stallion, to see if they had reacted to the incident.

Why Are BTS Fans Upset?

Brown shared the moment on social media during his ongoing tour with Usher, showing the BTS stars alongside him. The meeting quickly spread across social platforms, where some members of the BTS ARMY questioned why the K‑pop stars would publicly associate with an artist whose career has been marked by allegations and legal controversies.

The backlash centres largely on Brown's history of allegations involving domestic violence and sexual assault. For some fans, the photograph went beyond simply attending a concert and represented a public show of support for an artist whose past has generated significant controversy.

One fan singled out RM, BTS' leader, saying they were particularly disappointed because they expected him to set an example for the group. Another argued that the incident demonstrated why some listeners struggle with separating an artist's work from the person behind it.

The reaction has not been universally negative, however. Some fans have defended RM and J‑Hope's right to attend the concert and pointed out that being photographed with an artist does not necessarily mean endorsing every aspect of that person's history.

Did Zara Larsson Unfollow RM and J‑Hope on Instagram?

Zara Larsson unfollowed J-Hope and RM on Instagram after they attended Chris Brown's concert.



*BTS and Zara Larsson collaborated on a song in 2019.* pic.twitter.com/943UPCnStM — Hate Crave (@HateCrave) August 16, 2026

It did not take long for netizens to examine how other musicians reacted to BTS' recent controversy. Several posts alleged that Larsson, who had worked with J‑Hope and V on the 2019 song 'A Brand New Day', had unfollowed the members of the group who were seen with Brown.

ARMYs were quick to point out that Larsson had never actually followed individual BTS members. In fact, she was still following the group's official account on Instagram.

Is Megan Thee Stallion Distancing Herself From BTS?

While Larsson might still be supporting the K‑pop idols, Stallion does not appear to be as supportive. Netizens have pointed out that the rapper is no longer following BTS or RM, who she collaborated with in 2024 for her song 'Neva Play'.

However, it has not been confirmed whether Stallion had been following BTS before the Chris Brown incident. It is still possible that she had simply tagged RM and BTS on her post announcing 'Neva Play', but had never actually followed both accounts.

Some fans have also noted Stallion's previous experiences with figures connected to Brown. Brown had previously expressed his support for rapper Tory Lanez, who had been convicted of shooting Stallion in the foot back in 2020.

BTS Also Withdraws From the Grammys

The incident has also been discussed alongside BTS' decision not to participate in the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The group said its decision was connected to the Grammys' introduction of a new Best Asian Pop Performance category. BTS said it wanted its music to be recognised without being divided according to region or language.

For now, neither RM nor J‑Hope has publicly indicated that they intend to address the backlash over the concert appearance. The criticism remains largely driven by fan discussion online rather than an official dispute involving BTS.

The episode highlights the intense scrutiny faced by global K‑pop stars. For an audience as engaged as BTS' ARMY, even a photograph at a concert can trigger a wider debate about celebrity accountability, personal choices and whether music can be separated from the actions of its creators.